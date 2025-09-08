John Pak betting profile: Procore Championship
John Pak of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
John Pak will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California, from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Pak at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Pak's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
John Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 21, 2024
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-73
|-6
|--
John Pak's recent performances
- Pak's best finish in his last 10 appearances came at The American Express, where he missed the cut with a score of 6-under.
- Pak has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has averaged -1.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
John Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.404
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.211
|-0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.069
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.467
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.728
|-1.444
John Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.404 ranks 150th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pak sports a 0.211 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pak has delivered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 151st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 154th in Par Breakers at 19.60%.
- Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Procore Championship.
