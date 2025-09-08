Joel Dahmen betting profile: Procore Championship

Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.237 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.