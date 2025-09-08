PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Dahmen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he tied for 50th at 3-under.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5067-72-76-70-3
    2023MC72-74+2
    2021T5271-68-71-70-8
    2020MC74-69-1

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1561-67-73-68-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3967-65-71-69-1215.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5766-69-70-74-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1810.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.237-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0770.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.2190.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1220.452

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.237 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Dahmen has accumulated 433 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

