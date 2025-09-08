Joel Dahmen betting profile: Procore Championship
Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Dahmen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he tied for 50th at 3-under.
Dahmen's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2021
|T52
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|2020
|MC
|74-69
|-1
At the Procore Championship
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|61-67-73-68
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|67-65-71-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|66-69-70-74
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.181
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.237
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.077
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.219
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.122
|0.452
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.237 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Dahmen has accumulated 433 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Procore Championship.
