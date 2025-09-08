PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith watches an approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Highsmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Procore Championship.

    Highsmith's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1370-68-68-73-9

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship6769-74-69-76+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-67-2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-75+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3471-66-69-69-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3668-69-74-67-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-75+14--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-77+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-70+5--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith's best finish was a tie for 34th at the Rocket Classic, where he finished with a score of 13-under.
    • He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -1.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.106-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.329-0.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.0700.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.084-1.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.589-2.486

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.329 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 61.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
    • Highsmith has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 54th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

