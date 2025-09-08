Joe Highsmith betting profile: Procore Championship
Joe Highsmith watches an approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Highsmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.
Latest odds for Highsmith at the Procore Championship.
Highsmith's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
At the Procore Championship
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|69-74-69-76
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|71-66-69-69
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|68-69-74-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith's best finish was a tie for 34th at the Rocket Classic, where he finished with a score of 13-under.
- He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -1.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.106
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.329
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.070
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.084
|-1.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.589
|-2.486
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.329 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 61.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
- Highsmith has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 54th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Procore Championship.
