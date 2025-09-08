Joe Highsmith betting profile: Procore Championship

Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.329 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 61.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.83% of the time.