6H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden tees off during a practice round prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 02, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson is set to tee off at the Procore Championship, taking place at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This marks Svensson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Svensson's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-69-63-70-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1671-72-68-66-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4373-64-71-69-311.625
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4467-70-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-70-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-65-69-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4674-65-70-71E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6166-73-73-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.4950.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1930.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.046-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1350.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4830.424

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.495 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.2 yards ranks third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.193 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 24.73% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 363 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

