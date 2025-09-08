Jesper Svensson betting profile: Procore Championship

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.495 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.2 yards ranks third on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.193 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 24.73% of the time.