PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

James Hahn betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    James Hahn returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hahn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the Procore Championship.

    Hahn's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-69E
    2023T5171-68-72-73-4
    2022MC73-69-2
    2021T968-65-67-72-16

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Hahn's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Hahn's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hahn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship493686.5-3383.5-3686.5-3535.0+35.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6367-70-72-74-14.400
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-74+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3467-72-67-69-1312.133
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3766-71-69-66-815.500
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-69-1--

    Hahn's recent performances

    • Hahn's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 13-under.
    • Hahn has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn has averaged -0.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.403-0.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.680-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1850.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.284-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.615-0.863

    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hahn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.403 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 304.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hahn sports a -0.680 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hahn has delivered a 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he is breaking par 19.68% of the time.
    • Hahn has accumulated 38 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 200th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Tyler Watts betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Seamus Power betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Russell Henley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW