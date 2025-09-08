James Hahn betting profile: Procore Championship
James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
James Hahn returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hahn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Hahn at the Procore Championship.
Hahn's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-69
|E
|2023
|T51
|71-68-72-73
|-4
|2022
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2021
|T9
|68-65-67-72
|-16
At the Procore Championship
- In Hahn's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Hahn's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hahn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|49
|3686.5-3383.5-3686.5-3535.0
|+3
|5.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|63
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|4.400
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|12.133
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T37
|66-71-69-66
|-8
|15.500
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Hahn's recent performances
- Hahn's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 13-under.
- Hahn has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn has averaged -0.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.403
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.680
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.185
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.284
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.615
|-0.863
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
- Hahn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.403 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 304.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hahn sports a -0.680 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hahn has delivered a 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he is breaking par 19.68% of the time.
- Hahn has accumulated 38 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 200th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.