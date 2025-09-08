Jackson Suber betting profile: Procore Championship

Suber has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.

Suber has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.