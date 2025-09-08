Jackson Suber betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
The Procore Championship is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This will be Jackson Suber's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Suber at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This will be Suber's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|3586.0-3435.5-3584.0-3586.0
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-65-69-68
|-20
|95.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-68-69-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|72-63-71-75
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged -0.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.273
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.427
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.087
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.118
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.051
|-0.374
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.273 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber is sporting a 0.427 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Suber has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.