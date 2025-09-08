Jackson Koivun betting profile: Procore Championship

Koivun has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.

Koivun has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.