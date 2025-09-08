PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jackson Koivun betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Koivun of Team United States plays his shot from the third tee in Sunday singles during day two of the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club on September 07, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Jackson Koivun is set to compete in the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This will be Koivun's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Koivun at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This will be Koivun's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Koivun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT568-66-65-67-14--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT668-66-68-67-5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1170-64-68-67-15--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4872-72-75-75+6--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5668-76-72-78+6--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    June 9, 2024the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5272-76-78-80+18--

    Koivun's recent performances

    • Koivun has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Koivun has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Koivun has averaged 1.441 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3850.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0640.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.190-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.0291.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.2881.441

    Koivun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.385 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 312.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koivun sports a 0.064 mark. He has a 63.64 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Koivun has delivered a 1.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he is breaking par 22.22 percent of the time.
    • Koivun's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 17.93 percent for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

