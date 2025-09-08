Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Procore Championship
Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Salinda looks to improve upon his performance from 2021's tournament where he finished tied for 56th at 7-under.
Latest odds for Salinda at the Procore Championship.
Salinda's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T56
|71-68-69-73
|-7
|2020
|T33
|72-70-71-68
|-7
At the Procore Championship
- In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-68-74-68
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.705 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.561
|0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.375
|-0.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.066
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.475
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.355
|-0.949
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.561 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.375 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
- Salinda has accumulated 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Procore Championship.
