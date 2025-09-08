PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Isaiah Salinda returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Salinda looks to improve upon his performance from 2021's tournament where he finished tied for 56th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Procore Championship.

    Salinda's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T5671-68-69-73-7
    2020T3372-70-71-68-7

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D75+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-68-68-70-106.325
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC77-71+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-71-71-70-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D70-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-68-74-68-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.705 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged -0.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5610.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.375-0.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.066-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.475-0.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.355-0.949

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.561 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.375 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
    • Salinda has accumulated 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

