Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Procore Championship

Salinda has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.

Salinda has an average of 0.705 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.