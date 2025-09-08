PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Norlander looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 61st.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Procore Championship.

    Henrik Norlander's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6169-70-70-78-1
    2023MC75-77+8
    2021MC75-71+2
    2020MC72-73+1

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Henrik Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6267-69-74-69-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT7267-66-70-76-52.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7867-72-73-75+72.200
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5768-69-72-70-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5165-72-72-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-66-68-70-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5969-69-72-72+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4570-67-71-66-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750

    Henrik Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Norlander has an average of -0.636 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has averaged -0.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henrik Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.319-0.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6890.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.1610.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.165-0.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.045-0.667

    Henrik Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.319 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander is sporting a 0.689 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norlander is delivering a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
    • Norlander has accumulated 327 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 115th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

