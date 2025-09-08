Henrik Norlander betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Norlander looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 61st.
Latest odds for Norlander at the Procore Championship.
Henrik Norlander's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|2023
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|2021
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|2020
|MC
|72-73
|+1
At the Procore Championship
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 1-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Henrik Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|67-69-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|67-66-70-76
|-5
|2.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|78
|67-72-73-75
|+7
|2.200
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|68-69-72-70
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|65-72-72-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|70-67-71-66
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
Henrik Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.636 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -0.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henrik Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.319
|-0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.689
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.161
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.165
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.045
|-0.667
Henrik Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.319 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander is sporting a 0.689 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norlander is delivering a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
- Norlander has accumulated 327 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 115th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.