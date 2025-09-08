Hayden Springer betting profile: Procore Championship

Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.

Springer has an average of 0.712 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.