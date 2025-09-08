PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 08, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 08, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Springer looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Springer at the Procore Championship.

    Springer's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-73+2

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT143584.5-3385.0-3533.5-3584.5-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4472-65-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-70-70-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-68-74-64-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7771-69-74-74+82.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6572-68-73-73+22.489
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-70-75-37.389

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Springer has an average of 0.712 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged 0.811 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2440.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.234-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.184-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.2630.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.0900.811

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.234 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 23.97% of the time.
    • Springer has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Procore prop bets: Thomas in search of more Silverado success

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Tiger Woods, TGR Foundation, Cobbs Creek Foundation celebrate ribbon-cutting of Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    2025 Procore Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW