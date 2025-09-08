Hayden Springer betting profile: Procore Championship
Hayden Springer of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 08, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Springer looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Springer at the Procore Championship.
Springer's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+2
At the Procore Championship
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|3584.5-3385.0-3533.5-3584.5
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|72-65-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-68-74-64
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|71-69-74-74
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|65
|72-68-73-73
|+2
|2.489
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-70-75
|-3
|7.389
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.712 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.811 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.244
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.234
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.184
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.263
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.090
|0.811
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.234 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 23.97% of the time.
- Springer has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Procore Championship.
