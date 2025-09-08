PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Buckley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Procore Championship.

    Buckley's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-73E
    2023MC70-75+1
    2022MC71-73E

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Buckley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-75+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6573-67-66-78E--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC68-74E--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC71-76+5--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT5966-66-75-73-83.049

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 59th with a score of 8-under.
    • He has an average of -0.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.140-0.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.441-0.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.521-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.471-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.294-2.088

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley has a -0.441 mark. He has a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.63.
    • Buckley's average Driving Distance this season is 304.6 yards.
    • He has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 173rd on TOUR.
    • Buckley has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.69% and breaks par 19.01% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

