Hayden Buckley betting profile: Procore Championship
Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Buckley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Buckley at the Procore Championship.
Buckley's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2023
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
At the Procore Championship
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Buckley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T65
|73-67-66-78
|E
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3.049
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 59th with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.140
|-0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.441
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.521
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.471
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.294
|-2.088
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley has a -0.441 mark. He has a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.63.
- Buckley's average Driving Distance this season is 304.6 yards.
- He has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 173rd on TOUR.
- Buckley has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.69% and breaks par 19.01% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Procore Championship.
