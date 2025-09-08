PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Harry Higgs of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the Procore Championship.

    Higgs' recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-77+4
    2022MC71-72-1
    2021269-62-70-68-19
    2020T2371-69-71-69-8

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 19-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-70-68-67-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2568-67-68-67-1434.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT283585.5-3535.0-3535.0-3434.0-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-76+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2468-67-72-65-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5172-75-77-75+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-72-68-74+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT267-66-68-68-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-77+3--

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished in a playoff tie for second (PT2) with a score of 15-under.
    • Higgs has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1690.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0280.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.355-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.072-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.2870.468

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has sported a -0.028 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
    • Higgs has accumulated 338 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

