Harry Higgs betting profile: Procore Championship
Harry Higgs of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025.
Latest odds for Higgs at the Procore Championship.
Higgs' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|2022
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|2021
|2
|69-62-70-68
|-19
|2020
|T23
|71-69-71-69
|-8
At the Procore Championship
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 19-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-70-68-67
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|3585.5-3535.0-3535.0-3434.0
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|68-67-72-65
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|72-75-77-75
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-72-68-74
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished in a playoff tie for second (PT2) with a score of 15-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.169
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.028
|0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.355
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.072
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.287
|0.468
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has sported a -0.028 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Higgs has accumulated 338 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Procore Championship.
