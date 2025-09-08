PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Harrison Endycott betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harrison Endycott of Australia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)



    Harrison Endycott returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Endycott looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he finished tied for 12th.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the Procore Championship.

    Endycott's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1272-70-65-72-9

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Endycott's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Endycott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC72-79+11--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-75-1--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-66-71-70-106.257
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3368-70-71-69-1013.793
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenT6469-72-69-71+13.800

    Endycott's recent performances

    • Endycott had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
    • Endycott has an average of -0.652 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott has averaged -2.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.651-0.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.462-1.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.030-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.044-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.188-2.188

    Endycott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.651 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott is sporting a -1.462 mark. He has a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he is breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • Endycott has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 236th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

