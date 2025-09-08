Harrison Endycott betting profile: Procore Championship
Harrison Endycott of Australia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Harrison Endycott returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Endycott looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he finished tied for 12th.
Latest odds for Endycott at the Procore Championship.
Endycott's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T12
|72-70-65-72
|-9
At the Procore Championship
- In Endycott's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Endycott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|6.257
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T33
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|13.793
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|69-72-69-71
|+1
|3.800
Endycott's recent performances
- Endycott had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
- Endycott has an average of -0.652 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott has averaged -2.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.651
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.462
|-1.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.030
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.044
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.188
|-2.188
Endycott's advanced stats and rankings
- Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.651 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott is sporting a -1.462 mark. He has a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he is breaking par 18.06% of the time.
- Endycott has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 236th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.