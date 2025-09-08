PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Gunner Wiebe betting profile: Procore Championship

Gunner Wiebe of the United States plays his second shot on the 15th hole on day two of the Swiss Challenge 2025 at Golf Sempach on June 6, 2025 in Lucerne, Switzerland. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

    Gunner Wiebe is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Wiebe's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Wiebe at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Wiebe's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Wiebe's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    Wiebe's recent performances

    • Wiebe's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • Wiebe has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wiebe has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wiebe has averaged -1.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wiebe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.773

    Wiebe's advanced stats and rankings

    • Based on his last five performances, Wiebe has struggled with his overall game, averaging -1.773 in Strokes Gained: Total.
    • His weakest area appears to be off the tee, where he's averaging -0.715 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five starts.
    • Wiebe's approach play has also been a challenge, with an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wiebe as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

