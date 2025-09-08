Gunner Wiebe betting profile: Procore Championship

Wiebe's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.

Wiebe has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Wiebe has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.