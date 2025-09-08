PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Sigg looks to build on his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fourth.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Procore Championship.

    Sigg's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T471-66-66-72-13
    2023T5167-73-73-71-4
    2022T3068-72-71-69-8

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT967-67-69-69-12--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT2367-69-68-67-13--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT1167-69-67-66-15--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT471-66-66-72-13--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC71-73+2--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • Sigg has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged -0.357 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0740.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1530.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0630.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.559-0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.269-0.357

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg sports a 0.153 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.18% of the time.
    • Sigg has accumulated 164 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 160th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW