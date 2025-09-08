Gordon Sargent betting profile: Procore Championship
Gordon Sargent and his caddie prepare for a shot on the sixth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Sargent's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Sargent at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Gordon Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|3333.5-3686.0-3636.5-3333.5
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|62
|70-67-76-69
|-2
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|71-66-73-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
Gordon Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has an average of 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.445
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.514
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.263
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.751
|0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.471
|-0.486
Gordon Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.445 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 336.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has sported a -0.514 mark. He has a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 0.751 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he is breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Sargent has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.