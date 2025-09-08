PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent and his caddie prepare for a shot on the sixth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Gordon Sargent and his caddie prepare for a shot on the sixth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Sargent's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Gordon Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-70+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT243333.5-3686.0-3636.5-3333.5-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6270-67-76-69-24.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6771-66-73-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-78+11--

    Gordon Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • He has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.445-0.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.514-0.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.263-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.7510.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.471-0.486

    Gordon Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.445 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 336.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has sported a -0.514 mark. He has a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 0.751 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he is breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Sargent has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Procore prop bets: Thomas in search of more Silverado success

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Tiger Woods, TGR Foundation, Cobbs Creek Foundation celebrate ribbon-cutting of Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    2025 Procore Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW