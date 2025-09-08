PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

George McNeill betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

George McNeill of the United States hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 10, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska.

George McNeill of the United States hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 10, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

    George McNeill returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. McNeill looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2021 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for McNeill at the Procore Championship.

    McNeill's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC72-75+3
    2020MC74-79+9

    At the Procore Championship

    • In McNeill's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    McNeill's recent performances

    • McNeill has an average of -0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McNeill has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNeill has averaged -0.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNeill's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.892-0.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5530.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.927-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.722-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.989-0.568

    McNeill's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNeill has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.892 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNeill is sporting a 0.553 mark. He has a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNeill has delivered a -0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he is breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • McNeill has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 217th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNeill as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

