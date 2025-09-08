Gary Woodland betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Woodland at the Procore Championship.
Woodland's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|2023
|T64
|70-71-73-73
|-1
At the Procore Championship
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|67-64-70-70
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|67-68-68-66
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|69-69-70-73
|+1
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|67-66-73-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|67-75-67-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|72-67-69-66
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-66-72-70
|-4
|22.656
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.212
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.367
|0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.440
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.207
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.345
|0.612
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.367 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.
- Woodland has accumulated 599 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 72nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.