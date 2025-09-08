Garrick Higgo betting profile: Procore Championship
Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 8-under.
Latest odds for Higgo at the Procore Championship.
Higgo's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|2023
|MC
|75-73
|+4
At the Procore Championship
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|68-67-70-67
|-12
|15.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-69-71-80
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|68
|68-70-77-71
|+6
|6.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|64-68-70-72
|-14
|300.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|66-69-67-70
|-16
|32.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|70-75-72-74
|+3
|11.750
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
- Higgo has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.876 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged 0.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.131
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.457
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.087
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.461
|0.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.041
|0.489
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.131 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.457 mark. He has a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he is breaking par 24.48% of the time.
- Higgo ranks 99th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 406 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Procore Championship.
