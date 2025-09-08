PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

    Garrick Higgo returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Procore Championship.

    Higgo's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2670-67-73-70-8
    2023MC75-73+4

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-67-70-67-1215.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2767-70-69-66-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5569-69-71-80+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6868-70-77-71+66.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship164-68-70-72-14300.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1266-69-67-70-1632.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4270-75-72-74+311.750

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
    • Higgo has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.876 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged 0.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.131-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.457-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0870.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4610.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0410.489

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.131 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.457 mark. He has a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he is breaking par 24.48% of the time.
    • Higgo ranks 99th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 406 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

