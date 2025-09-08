Eric Cole betting profile: Procore Championship

Cole's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for 28th with a score of 3-under.

Cole has an average of -0.835 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Cole has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.