Eric Cole betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Eric Cole returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Cole looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Cole at the Procore Championship.
Cole's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+4
At the Procore Championship
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|70-67-78-70
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|67-70-68-75
|-4
|4.900
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|68-67-69
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|72-72-76-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-69-66-72
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-73-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-71-68-72
|-4
|22.656
Cole's recent performances
- Cole's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for 28th with a score of 3-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.835 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -1.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.452
|-0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.115
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.136
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.094
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.107
|-1.480
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.115 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 549 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.