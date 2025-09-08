Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Procore Championship

Grillo has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Grillo has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.