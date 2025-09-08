Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Procore Championship
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina reacts to an approach shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 25th at 7-under.
Latest odds for Grillo at the Procore Championship.
Grillo's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T25
|67-72-73-69
|-7
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|2021
|T29
|69-68-65-73
|-13
|2020
|MC
|71-72
|-1
At the Procore Championship
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 29th at 13-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-69-71-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-70-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T40
|3483.5-3636.5-3636.5-3483.5
|+1
|8.711
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P2
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|300.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-67-70-75
|-7
|2.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-72-71-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|69-67-68-65
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-66-70-71
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-67-71-67
|-10
|25.511
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 0.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.172
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.233
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.253
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.242
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.394
|0.432
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.233 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
- Grillo has accumulated 637 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 67th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.