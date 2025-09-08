PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina reacts to an approach shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 25th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Procore Championship.

    Grillo's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2567-72-73-69-7
    2022MC70-74E
    2021T2969-68-65-73-13
    2020MC71-72-1

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 29th at 13-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-69-71-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-70-70-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2065-67-69-68-1541.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT403483.5-3636.5-3636.5-3483.5+18.711
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP265-66-68-67-18300.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-67-70-75-72.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-72-71-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2469-67-68-65-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-66-70-71-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-67-71-67-1025.511

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 0.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1720.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2330.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.253-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2420.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3940.432

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.233 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    • Grillo has accumulated 637 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 67th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

