Doug Ghim betting profile: Procore Championship
Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Ghim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th.
Latest odds for Ghim at the Procore Championship.
Ghim's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|2023
|T72
|71-70-70-81
|+4
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|2021
|T14
|67-66-69-71
|-15
At the Procore Championship
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 15-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|62-68-74-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-65-73-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T52
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|4.512
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-67-70-66
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 17-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.711 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 1.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.259
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.493
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.172
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.878
|-0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.046
|1.000
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.259 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.493 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -0.878 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
- Ghim has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 126th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Procore Championship.
