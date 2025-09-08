PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Ghim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Procore Championship.

    Ghim's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4771-69-72-72-4
    2023T7271-70-70-81+4
    2022MC70-74E
    2021T1467-66-69-71-15

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 15-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3162-68-74-69-1125.750
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-66-68-69-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4669-65-73-73E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5269-69-70-73-34.512
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-67-70-66-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 17-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.711 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 1.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2590.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4930.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.1720.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.878-0.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0461.000

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.259 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.493 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -0.878 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
    • Ghim has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 126th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

