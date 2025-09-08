PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Thompson looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for ninth.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Procore Championship.

    Thompson's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T968-73-65-72-10

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1166-65-69-68-1263.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-71-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1868-63-67-72-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3466-70-66-73-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-70-67-70-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-70-77-75+1013.250
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 1.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.4600.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1120.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.1790.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.335-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4161.144

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.460 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.112 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.17% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 615 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 71st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

