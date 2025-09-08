Davis Thompson betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Thompson looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for ninth.
Latest odds for Thompson at the Procore Championship.
Thompson's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T9
|68-73-65-72
|-10
At the Procore Championship
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 10-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|66-65-69-68
|-12
|63.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|68-63-67-72
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-70-66-73
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-70-77-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 1.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.460
|0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.112
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.179
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.335
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.416
|1.144
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.460 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.112 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.17% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 615 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.