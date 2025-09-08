Byeong Hun An betting profile: Procore Championship

An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An has sported a -0.361 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, An has delivered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.