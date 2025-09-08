Byeong Hun An betting profile: Procore Championship
Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. An looks to improve upon his performance from 2023, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
Latest odds for An at the Procore Championship.
An's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T4
|66-68-71-71
|-12
|2020
|MC
|75-74
|+5
At the Procore Championship
- In An's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|79
|67-72-76-73
|+8
|2.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|68-69-75-67
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|70-64-65-66
|-15
|91.667
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-81
|+11
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|74
|69-73-79-76
|+13
|5.250
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- An has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.927 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged -0.787 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.365
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.361
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.210
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.484
|-0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.269
|-0.787
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An has sported a -0.361 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An has delivered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- An has accumulated 595 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 74th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Procore Championship.
