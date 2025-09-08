PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. An looks to improve upon his performance from 2023, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.

    Latest odds for An at the Procore Championship.

    An's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T466-68-71-71-12
    2020MC75-74+5

    At the Procore Championship

    • In An's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7967-72-76-73+82.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-69-75-67-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1469-68-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT670-64-65-66-1591.667
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-81+11--
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7469-73-79-76+135.250

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • An has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.927 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged -0.787 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3650.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.361-0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2100.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.484-0.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.269-0.787

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An has sported a -0.361 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An has delivered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
    • An has accumulated 595 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 74th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

