5H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley hits a tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Davis Riley hits a tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Riley's performance in last year's tournament is not available in the current data.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Procore Championship.

    Riley's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC78-72+6
    2022MC72-70-2

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3272-67-70-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6775-63-74-68-83.150
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-77-73-67+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-77+15--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-68-70-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-69+2--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.454-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.507-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3420.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.171-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.448-0.238

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.507 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 62.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
    • Riley has accumulated 652 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 65th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

