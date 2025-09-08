Davis Riley betting profile: Procore Championship
Davis Riley hits a tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Davis Riley returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Riley's performance in last year's tournament is not available in the current data.
Latest odds for Riley at the Procore Championship.
Riley's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|2022
|MC
|72-70
|-2
At the Procore Championship
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|75-63-74-68
|-8
|3.150
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-77-73-67
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-77
|+15
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-68-70-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.454
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.507
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.342
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.171
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.448
|-0.238
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.507 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 62.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 652 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 65th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Procore Championship.
