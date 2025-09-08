Davis Riley betting profile: Procore Championship

Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.507 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 62.76% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.30% of the time.