David Skinns betting profile: Procore Championship
David Skinns of England plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
David Skinns returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th at 5-under.
Latest odds for Skinns at the Procore Championship.
Skinns' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|2022
|T69
|70-71-74-73
|E
At the Procore Championship
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|70-66-73-68
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-70-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|3585.5-3232.0-3484.5-3535.0
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|69-64-77-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-65-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-69-71-70
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|64-67-65-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|67-68-73-72
|-8
|22.556
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
- Skinns has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.235
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.250
|1.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.102
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.093
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.179
|0.468
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns is sporting a 0.250 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns is delivering a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Skinns has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Procore Championship.
