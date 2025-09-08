PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    David Skinns returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Procore Championship.

    Skinns' recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4469-71-69-74-5
    2022T6970-71-74-73E

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Skinns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5570-66-73-68-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5766-70-70-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT43585.5-3232.0-3484.5-3535.0-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6769-64-77-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-65-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-69-71-70-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2664-67-65-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2467-68-73-72-822.556

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.2350.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2501.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.102-0.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.093-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.1790.468

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns is sporting a 0.250 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns is delivering a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Skinns has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 137th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Seamus Power betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Russell Henley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW