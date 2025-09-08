David Skinns betting profile: Procore Championship

Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns is sporting a 0.250 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Skinns is delivering a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.