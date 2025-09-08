David Lipsky betting profile: Procore Championship
David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
David Lipsky returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Lipsky looks to build on his impressive second-place finish from last year's tournament where he shot 15-under.
Latest odds for Lipsky at the Procore Championship.
David Lipsky's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|2023
|MC
|69-82
|+7
|2022
|T22
|73-64-70-71
|-10
At the Procore Championship
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 15-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
David Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-67-66-73
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|68-68-64-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|3486.5-3533.5-3533.5-3486.5
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-67-68-68
|-17
|162.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
David Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Lipsky has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged 1.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
David Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.236
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.341
|0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.169
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.521
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.247
|1.738
David Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.236 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.341 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
- Lipsky has accumulated 442 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Procore Championship.
