4H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Lipsky looks to build on his impressive second-place finish from last year's tournament where he shot 15-under.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Procore Championship.

    David Lipsky's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024265-67-70-71-15
    2023MC69-82+7
    2022T2273-64-70-71-10

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    David Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-67-66-73-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT368-68-64-64-20133.750
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT283486.5-3533.5-3533.5-3486.5-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT364-67-68-68-17162.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-73-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750

    David Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged 1.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    David Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.2360.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3410.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.1690.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.5210.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.2471.738

    David Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.236 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.341 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
    • Lipsky has accumulated 442 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

