David Ford betting profile: Procore Championship
David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
David Ford is set to compete in the Procore Championship, taking place at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This marks Ford's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Ford at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Ford's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|75
|67-68-71-75
|-3
|2.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-83
|+10
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford's best finish over his last ten appearances was 75th at the 3M Open with a score of 3-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.670 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged -1.709 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.668
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.832
|-1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.314
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.090
|-1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.567
|-1.709
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.668 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sports a -0.832 mark. He has a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ford has delivered a -1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 19.10% of the time.
- Ford currently ranks 232nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Procore Championship.
