David Ford betting profile: Procore Championship

David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    David Ford is set to compete in the Procore Championship, taking place at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This marks Ford's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ford at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Ford's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Ford's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M Open7567-68-71-75-32.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC76-67+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-77+4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    March 10, 2024Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-83+10--

    Ford's recent performances

    • Ford's best finish over his last ten appearances was 75th at the 3M Open with a score of 3-under.
    • Ford has an average of 0.670 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ford has averaged -1.709 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.6680.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.832-1.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.314-0.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.090-1.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.567-1.709

    Ford's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.668 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.2 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sports a -0.832 mark. He has a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ford has delivered a -1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 19.10% of the time.
    • Ford currently ranks 232nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

