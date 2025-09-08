Danny Walker betting profile: Procore Championship

Walker had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.

Walker has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.662 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Walker has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.