7H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Walker's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-73-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-71-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-70E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3466-67-70-75-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-68-66-68-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3172-66-70-74-614.311

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.662 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -1.703 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.022-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.055-0.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.081-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.098-0.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.060-1.703

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker is sporting a 0.055 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker is delivering a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

