Danny Walker betting profile: Procore Championship
Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Danny Walker will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Walker at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Walker's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|66-67-70-75
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-68-66-68
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|72-66-70-74
|-6
|14.311
Walker's recent performances
- Walker had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.662 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -1.703 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.022
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.055
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.081
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.098
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.060
|-1.703
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker is sporting a 0.055 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker is delivering a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Procore Championship.
