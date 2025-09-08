PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cristobal del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Cristobal Del Solar is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This will be Del Solar's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Del Solar at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Del Solar's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.

    Del Solar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6168-68-68-72-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT583583.0-3737.5-3737.5-3583.0+63.236
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5468-69-70-70-76.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8669-68-76-73-21.450
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-71-67-72-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3165-67-76-69-715.556
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--

    Del Solar's recent performances

    • Del Solar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Del Solar has an average of -0.716 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Del Solar has averaged -0.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.566-0.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2870.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.208-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.1840.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.877-0.679

    Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Del Solar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.566 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sported a -0.287 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Del Solar delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 20.81% of the time.
    • Del Solar has accumulated 88 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 176th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

