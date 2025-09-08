Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Procore Championship
Cristobal del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Cristobal Del Solar is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This will be Del Solar's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Del Solar at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Del Solar's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.
Del Solar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|68-68-68-72
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T58
|3583.0-3737.5-3737.5-3583.0
|+6
|3.236
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|68-69-70-70
|-7
|6.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|86
|69-68-76-73
|-2
|1.450
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-71-67-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|65-67-76-69
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
Del Solar's recent performances
- Del Solar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Del Solar has an average of -0.716 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has averaged -0.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.566
|-0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.287
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.208
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.184
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.877
|-0.679
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.566 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sported a -0.287 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 20.81% of the time.
- Del Solar has accumulated 88 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 176th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Procore Championship.
