7H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Morikawa looks to improve upon his performance from 2020 where he finished tied for 10th.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Procore Championship.

    Morikawa's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020T1072-64-70-71-11

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2020, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1964-70-70-68-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3370-74-67-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-65-72-71-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT869-64-68-68-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4267-71-69-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-74-74-70+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2067-75-77-71+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-72-74-72+413.050

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged -0.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.4640.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8480.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.080-0.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.319-0.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.914-0.424

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.464 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 0.848 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 22.96% of the time.
    • Morikawa has accumulated 1,427 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

