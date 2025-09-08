Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship
Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Chez Reavie returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Reavie looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 32nd at 7-under.
Latest odds for Reavie at the Procore Championship.
Reavie's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|73-65-67-76
|-7
|2023
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|2022
|T28
|65-75-70-69
|-9
|2021
|T3
|67-71-66-66
|-18
|2020
|T33
|69-68-69-75
|-7
At the Procore Championship
- In Reavie's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Reavie's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Reavie's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|3534.0-3686.5-3534.0-3686.5
|+4
|4.823
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|70-67-74-72
|-5
|1.680
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|71
|71-67-69-76
|-5
|2.900
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 15-under.
- Reavie has an average of -0.774 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has averaged -0.854 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.649
|-0.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.145
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.009
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.401
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.185
|-0.854
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.649 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 291.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reavie sports a -0.145 mark. He has a 68.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reavie has delivered a -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he is breaking par 18.94% of the time.
- Reavie ranks 218th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 13 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Procore Championship.
