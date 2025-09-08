Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship

Reavie's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 15-under.

Reavie has an average of -0.774 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Reavie has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.