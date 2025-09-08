PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Chez Reavie returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Reavie looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 32nd at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the Procore Championship.

    Reavie's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3273-65-67-76-7
    2023MC73-70-1
    2022T2865-75-70-69-9
    2021T367-71-66-66-18
    2020T3369-68-69-75-7

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Reavie's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Reavie's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Reavie's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-71-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT503534.0-3686.5-3534.0-3686.5+44.823
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-75+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7270-67-74-72-51.680
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American Express7171-67-69-76-52.900
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--

    Reavie's recent performances

    • Reavie's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 15-under.
    • Reavie has an average of -0.774 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie has averaged -0.854 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.649-0.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.145-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0090.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.401-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.185-0.854

    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.649 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 291.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reavie sports a -0.145 mark. He has a 68.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reavie has delivered a -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he is breaking par 18.94% of the time.
    • Reavie ranks 218th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 13 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

