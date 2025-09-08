Chandler Phillips betting profile: Procore Championship
Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Phillips looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 9-under.
Latest odds for Phillips at the Procore Championship.
Phillips' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
At the Procore Championship
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T11
|66-71-69-64
|-12
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T20
|72-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T33
|70-69-68-66
|-7
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17.000
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.789 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.268
|-0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.022
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.153
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.005
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.142
|-0.325
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.268 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.022 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 64.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 20.55% of the time.
- Phillips has accumulated 294 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Procore Championship.
