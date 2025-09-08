PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Phillips looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 9-under.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Procore Championship.

    Phillips' recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1370-70-69-70-9

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1166-71-69-64-12--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2072-66-68-68-14--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT3370-69-68-66-7--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3365-69-72-68-14--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT1370-70-69-70-9--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-69-71-66-717.000
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.789 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.268-0.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.022-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.1530.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.005-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.142-0.325

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.268 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.022 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 64.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 20.55% of the time.
    • Phillips has accumulated 294 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 124th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

