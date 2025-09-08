PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Chan Kim returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Procore Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2671-66-70-73-8

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT5470-67-68-72-3--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT4665-70-66-74-9--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3367-67-70-70-14--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT2671-66-70-73-8--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT1269-66-67-67-1152.500
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC70-72E--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT1069-66-71-63-1935.200
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT1263-68-68-65-2058.000
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.561 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.2310.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2760.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1480.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.204-1.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.011-0.274

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.231 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.276 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 113th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

