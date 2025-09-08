Chan Kim betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Chan Kim returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 8-under.
Latest odds for Kim at the Procore Championship.
Kim's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
At the Procore Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T54
|70-67-68-72
|-3
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|52.500
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35.200
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58.000
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.561 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.231
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.276
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.148
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.204
|-1.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.011
|-0.274
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.231 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.276 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 113th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.