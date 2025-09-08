PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 58th.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Procore Championship.

    Ramey's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5871-70-76-69-2
    2023MC70-73-1
    2022MC73-69-2

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2863-69-68-71-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT8---440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-66-68-71-1530.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-71-71-71-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.177-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.071-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.0830.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.1970.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1340.104

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.071 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.55% of the time.
    • Ramey ranks 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.29% and has accumulated 319 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 118th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

