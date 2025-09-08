Chad Ramey betting profile: Procore Championship

Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.071 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.55% of the time.