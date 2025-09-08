Chad Ramey betting profile: Procore Championship
Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 58th.
Latest odds for Ramey at the Procore Championship.
Ramey's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|2023
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|2022
|MC
|73-69
|-2
At the Procore Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|63-69-68-71
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|--
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-66-68-71
|-15
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-71-71-71
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.177
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.071
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.083
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.197
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.134
|0.104
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.071 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.55% of the time.
- Ramey ranks 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.29% and has accumulated 319 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 118th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Procore Championship.
