Cameron Champ betting profile: Procore Championship

Champ has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.

Champ has an average of 1.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.