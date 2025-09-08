PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Cameron Champ returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Champ looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Champ at the Procore Championship.

    Champ's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71-2
    2023MC71-76+3
    2022MC73-71E
    2020167-68-67-69-17

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Champ's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Champ's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished first at 17-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Champ's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2869-68-67-67-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT143383.5-3487.0-3734.5-3383.5-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2765-67-70-70-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-69-66-68-1743.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT962-66-71-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-70-68-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1668-68-73-64-1526.665

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Champ has an average of 1.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has averaged 1.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.9431.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0250.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0340.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5030.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.3871.521

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.943 this season, while his average Driving Distance was 326.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ sported a -0.025 mark. His Greens in Regulation percentage was 74.13%.
    • On the greens, Champ delivered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he broke par 25.87% of the time.
    • Champ has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 132nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

