Cameron Champ betting profile: Procore Championship
Cameron Champ returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Champ looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Champ at the Procore Championship.
Champ's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2023
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|2022
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2020
|1
|67-68-67-69
|-17
At the Procore Championship
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Champ's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished first at 17-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|3383.5-3487.0-3734.5-3383.5
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-67-70-70
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|62-66-71-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-70-68-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|68-68-73-64
|-15
|26.665
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Champ has an average of 1.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged 1.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.943
|1.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.025
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.034
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.503
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.387
|1.521
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.943 this season, while his average Driving Distance was 326.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ sported a -0.025 mark. His Greens in Regulation percentage was 74.13%.
- On the greens, Champ delivered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he broke par 25.87% of the time.
- Champ has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 132nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Procore Championship.
