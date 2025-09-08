Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Procore Championship
Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Snedeker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 8-under.
Latest odds for Snedeker at the Procore Championship.
Snedeker's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|71-67-72-70
|-8
|2023
|T59
|70-69-72-75
|-2
|2022
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|2021
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|2020
|T17
|73-67-69-70
|-9
At the Procore Championship
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 17th at 9-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-70-70-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|75-73-74-65
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-65
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged -0.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.322
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.196
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.075
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.558
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.035
|-0.097
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 ranks 144th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 287.1 yards ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Snedeker sports a -0.196 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
- Snedeker ranks 55th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.11% and has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.