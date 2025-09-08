PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Snedeker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Procore Championship.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2671-67-72-70-8
    2023T5970-69-72-75-2
    2022MC68-74-2
    2021MC73-70-1
    2020T1773-67-69-70-9

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 17th at 9-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3367-70-70-67-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT775-73-74-65-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-65+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged -0.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.322-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.1960.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.075-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.558-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.035-0.097

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 ranks 144th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 287.1 yards ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Snedeker sports a -0.196 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
    • Snedeker ranks 55th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.11% and has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    2025 Procore Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Odds Outlook: Scheffler favored at Procore as U.S. Ryder Cup members headline field

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Davis Riley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW