Braden Thornberry betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Braden Thornberry of the United States plays a shot during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Thornberry's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Thornberry at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Thornberry's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|72-69-70-72
|+8
|2.489
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|7.389
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Thornberry has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry has averaged -1.774 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.734
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.049
|-1.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.144
|-0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.426
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.501
|-1.774
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.734 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sports a -1.049 mark. He has a 60.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.63.
- Thornberry has accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 190th on TOUR.
- He breaks par 18.56% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.70%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.