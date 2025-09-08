PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Braden Thornberry betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays a shot during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays a shot during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Braden Thornberry will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Thornberry's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Thornberry at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Thornberry's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Thornberry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-69-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6472-69-70-72+82.489
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-70+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-69-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4170-70-70-75-37.389

    Thornberry's recent performances

    • Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Thornberry has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thornberry has averaged -1.774 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.734-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.049-1.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.144-0.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4260.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.501-1.774

    Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.734 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sports a -1.049 mark. He has a 60.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.63.
    • Thornberry has accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 190th on TOUR.
    • He breaks par 18.56% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.70%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

