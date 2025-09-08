PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman tied for fourth in last year's Procore Championship with a score of 13-under. He'll tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Procore Championship.

    Silverman's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T468-71-65-71-13

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-69-71-70-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT28N/A-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6773-64-72-71-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-73-72+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-69-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Silverman has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged -0.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.162-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.494-0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.127-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2010.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.328-0.396

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.494 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
    • Silverman has accumulated 157 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Russell Henley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Max Homa betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW