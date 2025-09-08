Ben Silverman betting profile: Procore Championship

Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.494 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.