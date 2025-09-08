Ben Silverman betting profile: Procore Championship
Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman tied for fourth in last year's Procore Championship with a score of 13-under. He'll tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship.
Latest odds for Silverman at the Procore Championship.
Silverman's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|68-71-65-71
|-13
At the Procore Championship
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-69-71-70
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|N/A
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|73-64-72-71
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-69-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged -0.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.162
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.494
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.127
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.201
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.328
|-0.396
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.494 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
- Silverman has accumulated 157 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Procore Championship.
