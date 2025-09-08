PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 14, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Ben Martin tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 14, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Procore Championship.

    Martin's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6769-68-73-79+1
    2022MC70-74E
    2020MC72-79+7

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Martin's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70.0-68.0-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT343585.5-3383.5-3484.5-3686.5E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-74-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-68-69-69-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT968-68-67-74-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5271-69-76-76+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Martin has an average of -0.676 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged 0.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.278-0.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.016-0.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0090.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1670.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.1170.110

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 299.4 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin has sported a -0.016 mark. He has a 67.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Martin has delivered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he is breaking par 22.76% of the time.
    • Martin has accumulated 99 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 174th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.99% for the season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

