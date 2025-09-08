Ben Martin betting profile: Procore Championship
Ben Martin tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 14, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Ben Martin returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025.
Latest odds for Martin at the Procore Championship.
Martin's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T67
|69-68-73-79
|+1
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|2020
|MC
|72-79
|+7
At the Procore Championship
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70.0-68.0
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|3585.5-3383.5-3484.5-3686.5
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|68-68-67-74
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|71-69-76-76
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Martin has an average of -0.676 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged 0.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.278
|-0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.016
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.009
|0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.167
|0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.117
|0.110
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 299.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin has sported a -0.016 mark. He has a 67.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Martin has delivered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he is breaking par 22.76% of the time.
- Martin has accumulated 99 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 174th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.99% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Procore Championship.
