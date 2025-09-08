PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 64th.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Procore Championship.

    Kohles' recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6469-68-77-76+2
    2022MC74-75+5

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2066-69-67-67-1541.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT83334-3635-3536-3334-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-66-70-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7868-70-72-72-62.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3767-73-71-68-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5268-69-69-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kohles has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged 0.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1710.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5701.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.0950.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.505-1.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1410.679

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.171 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles is sporting a 0.570 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles is delivering a -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
    • Kohles has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 153rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

