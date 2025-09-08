Ben Kohles betting profile: Procore Championship
Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 64th.
Latest odds for Kohles at the Procore Championship.
Kohles' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
At the Procore Championship
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|3334-3635-3536-3334
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|67-73-71-68
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.171
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.570
|1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.095
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.505
|-1.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.141
|0.679
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.171 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles is sporting a 0.570 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles is delivering a -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
- Kohles has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 153rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Procore Championship.
