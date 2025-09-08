Ben Kohles betting profile: Procore Championship

Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.171 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles is sporting a 0.570 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kohles is delivering a -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.