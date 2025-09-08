Ben Griffin betting profile: Procore Championship
Ben Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.
Griffin's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-72
|+2
At the Procore Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|67-72-69-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|66-69-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-69-65
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|65-72-72-73
|-6
|400.000
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.992 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.193
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.414
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.142
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.361
|0.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.109
|1.258
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.193 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.414 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
- Griffin currently ranks seventh in Strokes Gained: Total with a mark of 1.109 this season.
- He has accumulated 2,275 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Procore Championship.
