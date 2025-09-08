PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Procore Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-72+2

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1066-67-68-67-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1267-72-69-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT966-69-66-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-67-69-65-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-69-68-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1467-70-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1069-71-74-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday265-72-72-73-6400.000

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.992 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 1.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.193-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4140.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1420.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.3610.992
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.1091.258

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.193 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.414 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
    • Griffin currently ranks seventh in Strokes Gained: Total with a mark of 1.109 this season.
    • He has accumulated 2,275 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Cameron Champ betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Eric Cole betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Tyler Watts betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW