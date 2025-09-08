Ben Griffin betting profile: Procore Championship

Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.193 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.414 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.51% of the time.

Griffin currently ranks seventh in Strokes Gained: Total with a mark of 1.109 this season.