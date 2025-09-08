Beau Hossler betting profile: Procore Championship

Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.351 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.292 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.50% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.

Hossler's Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.90% ranks 90th on TOUR this season.