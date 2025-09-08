PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hossler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Procore Championship.

    Hossler's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-72-1
    2023T2570-72-69-70-7
    2022T1670-64-70-73-11
    2021T2373-65-69-67-14
    2020MC74-72+2

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 11-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-68-70-65-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT143583.5-3434.0-3585.5-3583.5-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1167-69-70-63-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6070-68-70-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5271-63-72-68-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5966-71-73-72+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1971-70-73-68-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6569-68-69-76-23.900

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged 1.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.351-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.292-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4340.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3271.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1191.201

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.351 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.292 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
    • Hossler's Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.90% ranks 90th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 453 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 89th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Seamus Power betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Russell Henley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW