Beau Hossler betting profile: Procore Championship

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hossler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Hossler at the Procore Championship.
Hossler's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|2023
|T25
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|2022
|T16
|70-64-70-73
|-11
|2021
|T23
|73-65-69-67
|-14
|2020
|MC
|74-72
|+2
At the Procore Championship
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 11-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-68-70-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|3583.5-3434.0-3585.5-3583.5
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|67-69-70-63
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|71-63-72-68
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|66-71-73-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|69-68-69-76
|-2
|3.900
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 1.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.351
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.292
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.434
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.327
|1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.119
|1.201
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.351 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.292 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
- Hossler's Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.90% ranks 90th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 453 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Procore Championship.
