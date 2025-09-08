PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Eckroat looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he finished tied for 64th.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Procore Championship.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6469-70-71-77-1

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3970-65-68-69-1215.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1163-71-67-68-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6071-67-73-68-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2562-71-71-71-538.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5773-73-81-78+179.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-67-72-68E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6772-70-77-72+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-72-72-68-112.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.342 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged 0.570 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2230.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.1840.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.419-0.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.154-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.1660.570

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.223 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.184 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Eckroat has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 107th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

