Austin Eckroat betting profile: Procore Championship

Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.223 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.184 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.