Austin Cook betting profile: Procore Championship

Cook's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the World Wide Technology Championship with a score of 1-under.

Cook has an average of -0.970 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.497 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Cook has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.719 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.