Austin Cook betting profile: Procore Championship
Austin Cook tees off on the six hole during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 16, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Austin Cook returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Cook looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Cook's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2023
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|2022
|T11
|68-71-68-69
|-12
|2021
|T52
|68-71-71-70
|-8
|2020
|MC
|73-71
|E
At the Procore Championship
- In Cook's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Cook's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Cook's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Cook's recent performances
- Cook's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the World Wide Technology Championship with a score of 1-under.
- Cook has an average of -0.970 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.497 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cook has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.719 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cook has averaged -2.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.294
|-0.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.660
|-0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.393
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.957
|-0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.305
|-2.479
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
- Cook has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.294 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 285.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cook has sported a -0.660 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cook has delivered a -0.957 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.42.
- Cook has accumulated 35 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 202nd on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate is 17.13%, while he breaks par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.