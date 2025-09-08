Alex Smalley betting profile: Procore Championship

Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley is sporting a 0.146 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 24.18% of the time.

Smalley ranks 14th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.73% and 11th in Strokes Gained: Total with 1.037.