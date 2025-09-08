PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Smalley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Procore Championship.

    Smalley's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-72+2
    2023T4370-70-71-72-5
    2022MC75-71+2

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 43rd at 5-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4471-66-66-70-119.556
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-69-68-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-66-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-73+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-72-63-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-73-72-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT570-67-67-67-1362.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3969-67-71-66-1114.500

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4460.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.146-0.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.198-0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2490.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.037-0.064

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley is sporting a 0.146 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 24.18% of the time.
    • Smalley ranks 14th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.73% and 11th in Strokes Gained: Total with 1.037.
    • He has accumulated 554 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

