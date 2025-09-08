Alex Smalley betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Smalley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Smalley at the Procore Championship.
Smalley's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|2023
|T43
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|2022
|MC
|75-71
|+2
At the Procore Championship
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 43rd at 5-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-72-63-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-73-72
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T5
|70-67-67-67
|-13
|62.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|69-67-71-66
|-11
|14.500
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.446
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.146
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.198
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.249
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.037
|-0.064
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley is sporting a 0.146 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 24.18% of the time.
- Smalley ranks 14th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.73% and 11th in Strokes Gained: Total with 1.037.
- He has accumulated 554 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.