9H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 where he finished tied for 9th at 16-under.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Procore Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T966-72-66-68-16
    2020MC71-76+3

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1366-67-69-68-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2675-69-66-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT662-69-70-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2566-66-63-75-1434.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3073-68-70-69-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-70-70-65-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-70-68-74+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-74+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1670-69-80-70+168.750

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.015-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5900.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.2220.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.2540.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6380.624

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.015 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sports a 0.590 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
    • Bhatia has accumulated 909 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

