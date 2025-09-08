Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Procore Championship
Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 where he finished tied for 9th at 16-under.
Latest odds for Bhatia at the Procore Championship.
Bhatia's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T9
|66-72-66-68
|-16
|2020
|MC
|71-76
|+3
At the Procore Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|75-69-66-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|62-69-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|66-66-63-75
|-14
|34.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-70-70-65
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-70-68-74
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|70-69-80-70
|+1
|68.750
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.015
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.590
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.222
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.254
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.638
|0.624
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.015 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sports a 0.590 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
- Bhatia has accumulated 909 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Procore Championship.
