7H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada prepares to play s a shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada prepares to play s a shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Svensson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Procore Championship.

    Svensson's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1371-69-71-68-9
    2023T1268-71-67-73-9
    2022T5170-70-71-73-4

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5370-71-70-68-3--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3970-68-71-68-11--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4672-72-67-65-4--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT2560-69-71-71-13--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT1371-69-71-68-9--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT768-65-66-69-1280.000
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3767-69-66-75-716.000
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT3464-67-72-69-1217.500

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.662 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.888 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.207-0.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2830.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.2730.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.526-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.1770.474

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.283 (44th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.61% ranked 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.273 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54.
    • Svensson ranked 38th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.64% and 143rd in Par Breakers at 20.11%.
    • In terms of FedExCup Regular Season points, Svensson has accumulated 158 points, ranking 162nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW