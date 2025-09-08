Adam Schenk betting profile: Procore Championship
Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Schenk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Schenk at the Procore Championship.
Schenk's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|2023
|T55
|69-72-70-74
|-3
|2022
|T51
|68-73-72-71
|-4
|2021
|T61
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|2020
|MC
|71-72
|-1
At the Procore Championship
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 51st at 4-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T67
|69-65-73-75
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|4.800
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 46th at the Shriners Children's Open with a score of 7-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.584 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -1.694 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.038
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.187
|-0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.125
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.161
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.435
|-1.694
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has sported a -0.187 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 61.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.81% of the time.
- Schenk has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 133rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Procore Championship.
