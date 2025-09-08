Adam Schenk betting profile: Procore Championship

Schenk's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 46th at the Shriners Children's Open with a score of 7-under.

Schenk has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.584 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Schenk has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.