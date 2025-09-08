Adam Hadwin betting profile: Procore Championship
Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from 2022 when he missed the cut.
Hadwin's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|66-77
|-1
|2020
|2
|68-70-67-67
|-16
At the Procore Championship
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished second at 16-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28.000
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20.000
|June 23, 2024
|Travelers Championship
|T27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|57.500
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a tie for 27th at the Travelers Championship, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.167
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.451
|-0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.046
|-0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.075
|0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.588
|-0.256
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 ranks 122nd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.451 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.06 percent of the time.
- Hadwin has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Procore Championship.
