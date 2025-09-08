PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from 2022 when he missed the cut.

    Hadwin's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC66-77-1
    2020268-70-67-67-16

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished second at 16-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5369-69-71-70-3--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT4176-68-75-72+3--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5071-71-67-70-1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT2866-67-68-70-928.000
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC75-68+1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-65-68-69-920.000
    June 23, 2024Travelers ChampionshipT2769-69-64-67-1157.500
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a tie for 27th at the Travelers Championship, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.1670.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.451-0.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.046-0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0750.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.588-0.256

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 ranks 122nd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 103rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.451 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.06 percent of the time.
    • Hadwin has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 136th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

