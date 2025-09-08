Adam Hadwin betting profile: Procore Championship

Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 ranks 122nd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 103rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.451 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.33% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.06 percent of the time.